Kyrie Irving has impressive dribbling pregame warmup (VIDEO)

By Apr 3, 2022, 10:00 AM EDT
Brooklyn Nets v Atlanta Hawks
Todd Kirkland/Getty Images
If you wonder why Kyrie Irving has the best handles in the game, this might help explain it.

The Brooklyn Nets camera crews took video of Irving and his dribbling warmup pregame, and it’s impressive.

There are other players with impressive pregame routines — people show up early to games to watch Stephen Curry warmup and sometimes take a shot from the tunnel (that was a tradition at Oracle but not the same at the Chase Center).

But Irving and his piano-style dribbling warmup is something different.

Irving’s handles and Kevin Durant dropping a career-high 55 was not enough as the Hawks upset the Nets behind Trae Young scoring nine points in the final minute. The loss dropped the Nets back to 10th in the East.

