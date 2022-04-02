Watch Aaron Gordon throw down insane reverse alley-oop for Nuggets

By Apr 2, 2022, 8:27 AM EDT
Denver and Minnesota put on a show, one that was mostly Karl-Anthony Towns vs. Nikola Jokic in a showdown of two of the league’s best centers.

But Aaron Gordon added to the entertainment as well and showed he still has some highlight dunks in him.

Gordon skied for an insane reverse alley-oop finish in transition Friday night.

If Monte Morris had thrown a better pass, one closer to the target at the rim, Gordon still would have finished it but it wouldn’t have been nearly as spectacular.

As for the duel between Towns and Jokic, it was worth watching, too. Jokic finished with 38 points and 19 rebounds, Towns had 32 points and nine boards.

Minnesota got the win 136-130, and with the win moved within two games of the Nuggets for the No. 6 seed — and avoiding the play-in — in the West, but with just four games to play.

