Nets’ Goran Dragic out vs. Hawks, enters health and safety protocols

By Apr 2, 2022, 9:27 PM EDT
Charlotte Hornets v Brooklyn Nets
Mike Stobe/Getty Images
The pandemic’s peak has passed (*knocks on wood*) but the coronavirus hasn’t gone away.

Nets backup point guard Goran Dragic has entered the league’s health and safety protocols and “doesn’t feel well,” coach Steve Nash said Saturday. Dragic is out vs. the Hawks and will miss more time as he recovers.

Hopefully Dragic recovers quickly. Dragic will be out until he can be both symptom free and produce a couple of consecutive negative tests, and with the first play-in games 10 days away Dragic may be out for those games.

Dragic has averaged 7.3 points and 4.8 assists, playing 25.5 minutes per game in the 16 games since signing with Brooklyn after being bought out by the Raptors.

With Kyrie Irving back full time (as long as the Nets don’t have to play in Toronto), they have good depth at the guard spot with Seth Curry and Patty Mills as well.

