Warriors: Stephen Curry to miss rest of regular season

The Warriors’ initial timeline on Stephen Curry‘s foot injury allowed him to return around now.

But with 10 days left in the regular season, he’ll miss at least 10 more days.

Warriors:

https://twitter.com/WarriorsPR/status/1509975351362945026/

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Golden State's Steph Curry is expected to have his left foot sprain re-evaluated in a week — and a regular season return for a single game hasn't been ruled out — but expectation remains he's course to return for start of playoffs, sources tell @kendra__andrews and me. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 1, 2022

The regular season ends April 10. So, an April 11 next update would eliminate Curry returning during the regular season.

Golden State has slumped without Curry, falling to a tie for third in the Western Conference. But that might even result in an easier first-round matchup, avoiding the Clippers (Paul George and Kawhi Leonard) and Lakers (LeBron James and Anthony Davis), who are at least potentially dangerous as low seeds. Not that the Jazz and Nuggets aren’t also formidable. Of course, facing the second-seeded Grizzlies without home-court advantage or the Suns at all in the second-round would be more difficult.

The Warriors can’t assume they’ll advance that far. But Curry and his teammates have strong chemistry. Once he returns and gets conditioned, they can hit the ground running with championship upside.