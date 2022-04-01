LeBron James (on April Fool’s Day): ‘I’m out for the season officially’

LeBron James has missed the Lakers’ last two games with an ankle injury. He intended to return against the Pelicans tonight, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

LeBron:

He’s joking, right? It is April Fool’s Day, after all. This doesn’t sound like how he’d present the news if genuine.

On the off chance he’s serious: This would be devastating for the Lakers, who’ve tumbled out of postseason position, though Anthony Davis is nearing his return. It’d also mean LeBron – who leads the NBA with 30.13 points per game – won’t qualify for the scoring title. He must play three more games to be eligible.

Assuming this is a joke, if you’re looking for a reason to get worked up, you can debate the humor of tweeting this while actually injured and on a team in a desperate battle just to reach the play-in tournament.

