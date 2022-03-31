Tomas Satoransky posts rare scoreless double-double

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tomas Satoransky would be a challenging “Who He Play For?” for even someone who follows the NBA more closely than Charles Barkley.

Sent from the Bulls to the Pelicans in the Lonzo Ball sign-and-trade last summer, Satoransky began the season struggling in New Orleans. He got traded to Portland as matching salary in the C.J. McCollum trade. Before playing for the Trail Blazers, they flipped him to the Spurs as part of the Nickeil Alexander-Walker–Jazz trade. Satoransky took a buyout from San Antonio (still in the postseason race) to join the Wizards (out of the postseason race).

But Satoransky is making his mark in Washington.

First, he clotheslined Grayson Allen. Then, Satoransky had 13 assists and 10 rebounds – and zero points – in the Wizards’ 127-110 win over the Magic last night.

That was just the third scoreless double-double in NBA history (and second this season):

Tomas Satoransky (2022 Washington Wizards-Orlando Magic): 0-for-2, 13 assists, 10 rebounds

Josh Giddey (2021 Oklahoma City Thunder-New Orleans Pelicans): 0-for-8, 10 assists, 10 rebounds

Norman Van Lier (1971 Cincinnati Royals-Los Angeles Lakers): 0-for-5, 13 assists, 11 rebounds

All three of those players’ teams won. Washington even outscored Orlando by 17 in Satoransky’s 27 minutes, a clearly positive – though unusual – individual performance.