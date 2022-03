Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The All-NBA debate is already raging more than a week before the season ends.

On the latest ProBasketballTalk Podcast, Dan Feldman and Michael Pina of Sports Illustrated give their picks: