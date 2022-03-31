Julius Randle denies requesting trade from Knicks on Monday night

By Mar 31, 2022, 4:08 PM EDT
Julius Randle in Chicago Bulls v New York Knicks
Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
Julius Randle‘s misbehavior this season has people speculating he wants the Knicks to trade him. Craig Carton of WFAN even relayed “unconfirmed” “rumblings” that Randle – who appeared to leave the court in a huff after New York’s win over the Bulls on Monday – told the Knicks that night he wanted to be traded.

Ian Begley of SNY:

It’s unclear whether Randle intended to give a blanket denial of any trade request. He responded to a question about only the aftermath of the Chicago game Monday.

Even if Randle is trying to shut down all trade talk, we’ve seen too many players deny wanting to be traded while actually wanting to be traded. It might be unfair that Randle can’t give a convincing denial. But he can’t give a convincing denial.

He has appeared so miserable all season in New York. Between repeatedly acting out and regressing considerably on the court from his breakout year, Randle looks like someone who wants a change of scenery.

More than any denials in press conferences, Randle could tamp down the trade talk by improving his attitude.

