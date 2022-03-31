Ginobili, Hardaway reportedly headline 2022 Hall of Fame class

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It is the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame — not the NBA hall — which makes the fact Manu Ginobili is one of only two players ever to have won a EuroLeague title, an NBA championship and Olympic gold made him an almost lock to make the Hall.

Now he has.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area, Ginobili and Tim Hardaway headline a class that will be formally announced over the weekend at the NCAA Final Four.

San Antonio Spurs icon Manu Ginobili will be a first-ballot induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame @Hoophall Class of 2022, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 31, 2022

Sources: Warriors legend Tim Hardaway – the catalyst during the brief Run-TMC era – will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Richly deserving. Joins teammates Chris Mullin and Mitch Richmond. — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) March 31, 2022

Also making the cut is George Karl, a head coach in the NBA for 27 seasons, leading five different franchises to the playoffs and the Supersonics to the NBA Finals (1996).

It’s the greatest honor of my career to be elected to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. Basketball has meant everything to me and I’m thrilled beyond words. 🙏🏼🏀 — George Karl (@CoachKarl22) March 31, 2022

Hardaway was a member of the legendary Run TMC in Golden State, has his No. 10 retired in Miami, was a five-time All-NBA player and five-time All-Star who still ranks 18th in NBA history with 7,095 career assists.

Also making the cut is WNBA legend Swin Cash, who won three WNBA championships and was is a four-time WNBA All-Star. Cash also has two NCAA championships with Connecticut and two Olympic Gold Medals.