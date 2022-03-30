Baylor’s Kendall Brown, likely first-round pick, declares for NBA draft

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bouncy and athletic wings with good size — say 6’8″ — get drafted in the first round because it’s a position of need around the league and teams are willing to bet they can develop the players’ weaknesses.

That’s where Kendall Brown out of Baylor fits and why he has declared for the NBA draft, as he told Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Baylor freshman Kendall Brown (@TheeKbrown) – a potential lottery pick – decides to leave school and declare for the 2022 NBA Draft: “It’s surreal…My game transfers really well.” pic.twitter.com/tqYFoLykZ7 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 30, 2022

Brown is generally projected to go 20 or later in the first round but has the size and athleticism that could see him climb draft boards as teams talk to him and get him in workouts.

The potential is there. His athleticism leads to dunks off cuts or lobs, and he’s fantastic in transition. However, his shot needs work (like so many entering the league), as do his handles and decision making. For teams that believe those skills are in there and just need to be coaxed out, he could be a solid mid-first round pick.

Also on Tuesday, Colorado State junior David Roddy declared for the NBA draft but will maintain his college eligibility, he told Jonathan Givony of ESPN.

Roddy, a 6’5″ guard, has had a fantastic college career but is considered a bubble first-round pick at best. More likely a second rounder.