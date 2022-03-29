Tari Eason leaving LSU for NBA draft, possibly lottery

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tari Eason didn’t start for LSU.

But he still shined enough off the bench to project firmly in the first round, possibly in the lottery, of the 2022 NBA Draft.

Jonathan Givony of ESPN:

LSU sophomore Tari Eason will enter the 2022 NBA draft and forgo his remaining college eligibility by hiring an agent, he told ESPN

Eason possess an intriguing combination of tools. At 6-foot-8, he’s strong and physical. He can defend multiple positions and disrupt off the ball. He’s a good dribbler for his position/style, and he has some shooting touch.

But he’s too often out of control. He fouls frequently, and he lacks the court vision to take advantage of his ball-handling.

His long-distance shot – significantly improved, though not quite reliable with a low release – could be the swing skill for his pro future.

Eason’s significant growth since his freshman year at Cincinnati suggests a strong work ethic. Continued major development will be necessary for him to stick at the next level, but a high upside exists.