LeBron, Davis both out for Lakers vs. Mavericks; how much time will LeBron miss?

By Mar 29, 2022, 7:41 PM EDT
0 Comments

If the Lakers lose Tuesday night to Luka Doncic and the Mavericks, L.A. will slide to 11th place in the Western Conference, out of even the play-in (Los Angeles and San Antonio would technically be tied, but the Spurs have the tiebreaker).

The Lakers will have to win that game without LeBron James or Anthony Davis, who are both out, coach Frank Vogel confirmed pregame.

The Lakers next games are Thursday in Utah then back-to-back Friday night at home against the current No. 9 seed Pelicans, a key game for potential play-in positioning.

Will LeBron or Davis play in those games? Of course there is nothing official, but it’s not a good sign if you’re reading the tea leafs.

Not surprisingly, the Lakers have struggled on both ends of the court when both LeBron and Davis are out, they have a -6.7 net rating in those minutes (which would be 25th in the league over the course of a season).

LeBron sprained his ankle Sunday in a loss to the Pelicans, and despite that scored 39 points. It seemed like LeBron might miss time when he said postgame his ankle felt “horrible.”

Davis has been out since mid-February with a foot sprain but did go through a couple of practices recently and appears to be nearing a return. If he’s going to make one this season.

