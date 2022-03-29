Ex-girlfriend suing Pelicans Jaxson Hayes for domestic violence

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Pelicans forward-center Jaxson Hayes is facing 12 misdemeanor charges from a July night in which he allegedly became violent with his girlfriend then tussled with police.

His now-ex-girlfriend, Sofia Jamora, claims that wasn’t the only time he abused her. She is suing Hayes for assault and battery, including a Feb. 14, 2021 incident.

TMZ:

In the docs, Jamora claims she traveled with Jaxson for his NBA game and shared a hotel room, and when he returned to the room he flipped out when she joked about a lack of Valentine’s Day flowers. She claims he cussed her out, hit her with a suitcase he tossed across the room, physically prevented her from leaving the room and broke down a bathroom door to rip her phone out of her hand.

The lawsuit, as relayed by TMZ, also includes more details about July 27:

In the suit, Jamora claims she left Jaxson at the home during the day while she was at a photoshoot and came home to find her dog severely injured, blaming the bite wounds on Jaxson’s much bigger dogs. She says Jaxson was “passed out from a drug-induced stupor” when she got home, and while he was asleep she put his dogs in crates. In the docs, Jamora claims Jaxson eventually woke her up at midnight and asked what happened to the dogs before flying off the handle. She says they got into a verbal argument, which escalated into Jaxson allegedly threatening for his cousin to rape her. In her suit, Jamora claims Jaxson got physical with her and her puppy, throwing the pup to the ground and grabbing and shaking her, to the point where she told him he was hurting her. She says she locked herself in a bathroom, but he broke the door down and roughed her up. Jamora claims Jaxson chased her all around the house and the property, grabbing her multiple times, tossing her around and dragging her down some stairs. She says he became enraged and started breaking anything he could get his hands on.

In his third NBA season, Hayes has drawn praise for increasing his versatility, becoming New Orleans’ starting power forward. He’ll be eligible for a contract extension this offseason.