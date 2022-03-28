Watch Grizzlies’ De’Anthony Melton throw down dunk of the year candidate

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Memphis knows how to draft and develop guys. It’s not just Ja Morant at the top of the draft — he was out again Monday — it’s Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks and Brandon Clarke.

And De'Anthony Melton.

Melton threw down a dunk of the year candidate on Kevon Looney.

SEND IT IN YOUNG FELLA pic.twitter.com/1jKeoSemH2 — Bally Sports: Grizzlies (@GrizzOnBally) March 29, 2022

That is just nasty.

That dunk summed up the game to this point, with the Grizzlies doing whatever they wanted and up 28 on the Warriors heading into the fourth quarter. Steve Kerr got ejected at half for arguing calls, but it’s probably best he didn’t have to watch the rest of this one.