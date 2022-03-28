Watch Grizzlies’ De’Anthony Melton throw down dunk of the year candidate

By Mar 28, 2022, 10:06 PM EDT
Golden State Warriors v Memphis Grizzlies
Justin Ford/Getty Images
Memphis knows how to draft and develop guys. It’s not just Ja Morant at the top of the draft — he was out again Monday — it’s Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks and Brandon Clarke.

And De'Anthony Melton.

Melton threw down a dunk of the year candidate on Kevon Looney.

That is just nasty.

That dunk summed up the game to this point, with the Grizzlies doing whatever they wanted and up 28 on the Warriors heading into the fourth quarter. Steve Kerr got ejected at half for arguing calls, but it’s probably best he didn’t have to watch the rest of this one.

