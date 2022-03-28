Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Celtics moved atop the Eastern Conference standings by crushing the Timberwolves yesterday.

But the victory looks pyrrhic now.

Robert Williams left the game with a left-knee injury that has turned out to be quite serious.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

ESPN Sources: Celtics C Robert Williams has suffered a meniscus tear in his left knee and will minimally miss several weeks. Further evaluation today will help provide a timetable. Boston moved into first-place Sunday, and Williams has been immense part of NBA’s best defense. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 28, 2022

The playoffs begin in nearly in three weeks. In an unusually deep Eastern Conference, the Celtics – even if they hold onto a high seed – can’t count on an easy first-round matchup to buy time for Williams to return.

Williams has been essential to Boston’s elite defense. His ability to both protect the rim and defend in space has really stifled opponents. He also contributes positively offensively with his above-the-rim finishing, rebounding and a dash of playmaking on short rolls.

The Celtics when playing with their other four starters (Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford) and…:

Williams: +25 points per 100 possessions

Someone else: -11 points per 100 possessions

That latter sample includes just 72 minutes with a fifth player still on the roster (Grant Williams, Payton Pritchard, Derrick White). But that’s also the point. Boston lacks chemistry with those other combinations.

Horford, Williams and Daniel Theis could all play more at center. The Celtics could also go smaller more frequently.

They have limited time to determine what works – an especially unfortunate predicament because they had found a setup that had been working so well.