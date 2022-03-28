Cavaliers: Dean Wade out rest of season with knee injury

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Collin Sexton: out for the season. Ricky Rubio: out for the season (then traded as an expiring contract). Jarrett Allen: out long-term.

The Cavaliers’ latest injury?

Dean Wade, who has started 28 games this season and was starting at forward when hurting his knee.

Cavs release:

Cavaliers forward Dean Wade, who missed the previous seven games dating back to March 14th, underwent successful surgery at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health today to treat ongoing issues with the meniscus in his right knee. Wade will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season and his status will be updated as appropriate.

The Cavaliers have lost 12 of 18 and fallen to seventh in the Eastern Conference. Their breakthrough season isn’t even assured to end in the playoffs, anymore.

Not to overstate Wade’s individual importance, but climbing back into the top six to directly qualify for the playoffs or advancing through the play-in tournament will be more difficult without him. As injuries stack, each becomes increasingly detrimental to depth.