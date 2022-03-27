Watch Andre Drummond flashes Tyreek Hill’s “duces” celebration on way to dunk

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It’s the new favorite celebration for Dolphins fans everywhere — wideout Tyreke Hill loves to flash the two-finger “duces” as he cruises into the end zone.

Miami fans may not have liked it as much when Andre Drummond threw up duces on his way to a dunk Saturday night against the Heat.

Drummond showed 'em the peace sign on the fast break 😂 pic.twitter.com/q9tK10Vbuq — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 27, 2022

You’ve got to love that Drummond — who is not quite as fast or explosive as Hill — broke that out when he got the chance.

Brooklyn thrashed Miami and knocked the Heat out of first place in the East (they are now percentage points behind Philadelphia). As the season enters its final weeks, the Heat, Sixers, Bucks, and Celtics are all within half a game of each other for the top four seeds in the East. One of those teams will likely face the Nets in the first round (and not be happy about it).