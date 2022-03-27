Timberwolves’ Prince fined $15,000 for “making an obscene gesture” on court

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

At the end of the third quarter of the Timberwolves’ impressive win over the Mavericks Friday night, Taurean Prince was going to the bench and got a little shoulder and some words from Luka Doncic. They jawed at each other but nothing much happened (with teammates ensuring that).

The referees settled with the time-honored tradition of the double technical. And then everyone moved on.

Except on Sunday Prince got a $15,000 fine for “making an obscene gesture on the playing court.”

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/Hz2EwRooIb — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) March 27, 2022

Prince did let Doncic know that “the bird” is the word, but it was really nothing. Maybe someone’s grandmother was offended, if she was watching the game. Still, the league is a stickler for these rules.

Doncic had the highlight of the night with a nutmeg assist between Prince’s legs, but Minnesota got the win, boosting its effort to climb out of the No. 7 seed and the play-in.