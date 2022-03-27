Timberwolves’ Prince fined $15,000 for “making an obscene gesture” on court

By Mar 27, 2022, 7:01 PM EDT
0 Comments

At the end of the third quarter of the Timberwolves’ impressive win over the Mavericks Friday night, Taurean Prince was going to the bench and got a little shoulder and some words from Luka Doncic. They jawed at each other but nothing much happened (with teammates ensuring that).

The referees settled with the time-honored tradition of the double technical. And then everyone moved on.

Except on Sunday Prince got a $15,000 fine for “making an obscene gesture on the playing court.”

Prince did let Doncic know that “the bird” is the word, but it was really nothing. Maybe someone’s grandmother was offended, if she was watching the game. Still, the league is a stickler for these rules.

Doncic had the highlight of the night with a nutmeg assist between Prince’s legs, but Minnesota got the win, boosting its effort to climb out of the No. 7 seed and the play-in.

Here's more on the Timberwolves

Dallas Mavericks v Minnesota Timberwolves
JiDion gets haircut courtside during Timberwolves game (VIDEO)
Brooklyn Nets v Memphis Grizzlies
Three Things to Know: Kyrie Irving can play home games. That doesn’t...
Trae Young and Julius Randle in Atlanta Hawks v New York Knicks - Game Two
PBT Podcast: Best and worst fits in NBA, 90s Knicks