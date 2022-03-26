Watch Portland fan win $50,000 with length of court putt

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Do not bet against this man at miniature golf.

One of the in-game contests at Trail Blazers games is a chance for a fan to win $50,000 toward the purchase of a new house — this is sponsored by a mortgage company — by hitting a ridiculously difficult length of the court putt. Friday night, this guy nailed it.

⛳ A fan in Portland wins $50,000 on a full-court putt! pic.twitter.com/hkPSYlungv — NBA (@NBA) March 26, 2022

That was no lag putt, he hammered that thing, but it worked.

That was the most exciting thing to happen at the Trail Blazers game, unless you were a Rockets fan. Then it was a pretty good night.