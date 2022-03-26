JiDion gets haircut courtside during Timberwolves game (VIDEO)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When you’re sitting courtside, you got to look your best.

YouTuber JiDion took that to the next level and got a haircut courtside. Seriously.

😂 Never a bad time for a fresh cut! pic.twitter.com/2R7nRpvBWc — NBA (@NBA) March 26, 2022

The best part of that is the reaction of Anthony Edwards. He’s so genuine.

By that time JiDion was cleaning up his look the game was all but over; the Timberwolves won running away 116-95 behind 20 from Karl-Anthony Towns.