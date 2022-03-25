Watch Devin Booker drop 49, help Suns secure No. 1 overall seed with win

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The big story was supposed to be the return of Chris Paul to the court earlier than expected, and the Point God did have 17 points and 13 assists in 30 minutes of action after missing 15 games with a fractured thumb.

Or maybe that the Suns were going to lock up the No. 1 overall seed. Or that they would hit 60 wins on the season.

But Devin Booker stole the show.

Booker dropped a personal season high of 49 points as the Suns pulled away in the fourth to beat the Denver Nuggets 130-120.

☀️ @DevinBook's SEASON-HIGH leads the @Suns to win No. 60, clinching the best record in the NBA! 49 points

16-25 shooting

10 assists

3 steals pic.twitter.com/iDvNrM5zjL — NBA (@NBA) March 25, 2022

The Suns did all those other things, too. They will enter the playoffs with home court advantage in every round and be the favorites to come out of the West.

Nikola Jokic had 28 points on 9-of-10 shooting for the Nuggets, who also got 23 points from Bones Hyland off the bench.

With the loss, the Nuggets lead over the Timberwolves for the No. 6 seed — and avoiding the play-in games — fell to just one. Denver and Minnesota will play each other on April 1.