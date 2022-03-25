Nebraska’s Bryce McGowens, potential first-rounder, declares for NBA draft

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nebraska hasn’t produced a first-round pick in the NBA draft since (now-Clippers coach) Tyronn Lue in 1998.

Bryce McGowens could change that.

Jonathan Givony of ESPN:

Nebraska freshman Bryce McGowens will declare for the 2022 NBA draft, he told ESPN on Monday. “I am planning on forgoing my college eligibility and hiring agent Drew Gross of Roc Nation Sports,” McGowens said.

McGowens projects as a post-lottery first-rounder, though it’s early enough in the process that he could climb into the late lottery or fall into the second-round.

A 6-foot-7 wing, he’s adept at getting to the basket. He can take advantage of mismatches in both directions, blowing by bigger defenders or out-muscling smaller defenders. Once in the paint, he can either sky above the rim or finish with craft. However, when facing the types of bigger wings he’ll more regularly see in the NBA, McGowens isn’t as effective.

He’s an uneven outside shooter, though he has potential. Similarly, his length and athleticism suggest a higher defensive level than he has reached.