Ja Morant lobbies for Devin Booker to get some MVP love

It all started when Michael C. Wright released his MVP ladder — where the race stands now in his eyes — at NBA.com. His five-man ballot would be:

1. Joel Embiid

2. Nikola Jokic

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo

4. Jayson Tatum

5. Luka Doncic

Ja Morant — who has a case to be in that top five — questioned why the Suns’ Devin Booker is not on the list.

This led to an exchange with a fan about the criteria media voters use to choose the MVP (all NBA postseason awards are voted on by a select group of about 100 media members).

it was once you couldn't be a certain seed and win MVP but looks like that has changed . 🤷🏽‍♂️ wasn't gon speak on this but it's obvious it's whoever they want . — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) March 25, 2022

Kyrie Irving also went in on pushing Booker for MVP.

Devin Booker this season: — Leading scorer on the best team

— 26/5/5 per game

— 2nd in midrange makes (DeRozan)

— 57 FG%, 41 3P% in the clutch

— 22-5 record in clutch games

— 8-3 record without CP

— 28/5/7 on 52/40/90% without CP Deserves some MVP love. pic.twitter.com/dJln2oZi0n — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 24, 2022

Morant isn’t the only player doing some lobbying on behalf of teammates and friends — James Harden lobbied for Joel Embiid to win the award, speaking to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.

“He deserves it, man,” Harden told ESPN. “I’ve only been here for a few weeks, but I already see his mindset. He wants to win. Some guys just want numbers, but he has both. He has the mentality of winning, and he scores the ball at a high level. I think he’s prepared himself, especially coming off last year, for this year to be one of his best years.”

Just a few notes from a media member who has had the honor of an awards vote for several years (and does again this year):

• For the record, the NBA.com MVP ladder had Booker seventh on the list — just behind Morant at sixth. Booker was not ignored.

• The NBA provides no criteria on what makes up an MVP (or how to choose/define All-NBA or any other award). There are probably 100 definitions of MVP among the 100 voters. The league office likes it that way: the more controversy and debate on the topic, the better. If fans are talking about it, even if they are upset, that’s seen as a good thing.

• Traditionally, the highest scoring player on the league’s best team is in the MVP conversation (and that would be Booker this season). That’s not true every season, however — Donovan Mitchell was the leading scorer on the NBA’s best regular season team last year and he didn’t even make All-NBA.

• This is maybe the most difficult year in a long time — at least since the Westbrook/Harden debate in 2017, maybe longer — to choose the MVP. There is no clear, runaway winner, this is an incredibly tight race. In my mind, there is a top tier with Jokic, Embiid, and Antetokounmpo (you can make a case for any order, it’s very close). After that comes a tier with more names than the two remaining slots on the ballot: Doncic, Morant, Tatum, Stephen Curry, and, yes, Booker. No matter how voters split that atom, there will be angry players and fan bases who have a legit case their player deserved better. They might have made that cut a lot of years, but this year it is a brutal choice.