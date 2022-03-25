Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Devin Booker scored 49 points in the Suns’ win over the Nuggets last night.

His inspiration?

Apparently Denver showing Clippers guard Amir Coffey on the screen when introducing Booker.

Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic:

"That was disrespectful." Devin Booker on Nuggets having Amir Coffey's face on big screen instead of his in starter intros. Coffey plays for Clippers, who were at Denver Tuesday. Coffey started at SG, but Booker thinks that was "purposely done." "We got the last laugh." #Suns pic.twitter.com/xvaY8VdaWk — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) March 25, 2022

#Nuggets official told me last night Amir Coffey face instead of Devin Booker on starter intros was mistake, not intentional. Clippers were here Tuesday. Said Booker pic failed to load

after attempt to correct before game. Booker felt it was disrespectful, done on purpose #Suns — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) March 25, 2022

Booker:

That was disrespectful.

I was laughing. I know that one was purposefully done. Who did they put up there? Coffey from the Clippers? Yeah, it’s all fun and games, but we got the last laugh and every other laugh the last few games against them. So, it’s good marketing or good team they got over there to put that up, because it got me going for sure.

The Nuggets’ explanation was always the most obvious. Coffey started at shooting guard in the last game at Denver. This looked like a simple, harmless error.

But NBA players are often seeking/inventing slights to use as motivation. Especially after Michael Jordan set such a strong precedent. Booker yesterday isn’t even the most ridiculous example.

Though Booker sounded silly explaining his grievance, there’s no arguing with the results. He found a way to play stupendously last night. That matters most. Nobody talks anymore about his inability to translate his talent into winning.

Because Booker has sharpened his mental game – including the more-absurd aspects.