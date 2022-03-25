Devin Booker found motivation in Nuggets using Amir Coffey’s photo during intros: ‘That was disrespectful’

By Mar 25, 2022, 1:40 PM EDT
Devin Booker in DENVER NUGGETS VS PHOENIX SUNS, NBA
AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images
Devin Booker scored 49 points in the Suns’ win over the Nuggets last night.

His inspiration?

Apparently Denver showing Clippers guard Amir Coffey on the screen when introducing Booker.

Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic:

Booker:

That was disrespectful.

I was laughing. I know that one was purposefully done. Who did they put up there? Coffey from the Clippers? Yeah, it’s all fun and games, but we got the last laugh and every other laugh the last few games against them. So, it’s good marketing or good team they got over there to put that up, because it got me going for sure.

The Nuggets’ explanation was always the most obvious. Coffey started at shooting guard in the last game at Denver. This looked like a simple, harmless error.

But NBA players are often seeking/inventing slights to use as motivation. Especially after Michael Jordan set such a strong precedent. Booker yesterday isn’t even the most ridiculous example.

Though Booker sounded silly explaining his grievance, there’s no arguing with the results. He found a way to play stupendously last night. That matters most. Nobody talks anymore about his inability to translate his talent into winning.

Because Booker has sharpened his mental game – including the more-absurd aspects.