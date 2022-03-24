PBT Podcast: Best and worst fits in NBA, 90s Knicks

I intended to talk only briefly with Chris Herring of Sports Illustrated about the 1990s Knicks. Those teams had such a strong identity – which fit some players exceptionally well… and others not so much. The plan was to pivot into the current NBA, ranking the players who fit best and worst with their current teams.

But Herring’s new book – “Blood in the Garden: The Flagrant History of the 1990s New York Knicks” – is so captivating, we spent considerable time on the 90s Knicks.

Then still got into the current players who are in the exact right spot and those who could use a change of scenery.

Note: This podcast was recorded before Kyrie Irving was cleared to play Nets home games.