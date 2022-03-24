Kings’ Richaun Holmes accused by ex-wife of domestic violence toward son

By Mar 24, 2022, 1:50 PM EDT
Kings center Richaun Holmes
Steven Ryan/Getty Images
0 Comments

Kings center Richaun Holmes, who’s missing the rest of the season for “personal reasons,” has been accused by his ex-wife of domestic violence toward their son.

Robin Epley of The Sacramento Bee:

The fan favorite 6-foot-10 power forward has been engaged in a bitter custody battle with his ex-wife over their 6-year-old son. Allexis Holmes, who has been divorced from her husband since September 2019, has accused Richaun Holmes of domestic violence and of physically abusing their son. Allexis Holmes accused her former partner of “taking out his frustration” on their son and causing him to bleed from a blow to the head during a visitation on Feb. 6, according to court documents.

Holmes denied the allegations in a series of since-deleted tweets.

Beyond far-more-important issues of safety for Holmes’ son and both Richaun Holmes and Allexis Holmes presenting their cases in court, Holmes appeared to be a prime candidate to get traded this summer. Interested teams will certainly be monitoring this case.

More on the Kings

Brooklyn Nets v Memphis Grizzlies
Three Things to Know: Kyrie Irving can play home games. That doesn’t...
Trae Young and Julius Randle in Atlanta Hawks v New York Knicks - Game Two
PBT Podcast: Best and worst fits in NBA, 90s Knicks
Damian Jones in Sacramento Kings v Indiana Pacers
Damian Jones tips in game-winner in Kings-Pacers (video)