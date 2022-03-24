Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kings center Richaun Holmes, who’s missing the rest of the season for “personal reasons,” has been accused by his ex-wife of domestic violence toward their son.

Robin Epley of The Sacramento Bee:

The fan favorite 6-foot-10 power forward has been engaged in a bitter custody battle with his ex-wife over their 6-year-old son. Allexis Holmes, who has been divorced from her husband since September 2019, has accused Richaun Holmes of domestic violence and of physically abusing their son. Allexis Holmes accused her former partner of “taking out his frustration” on their son and causing him to bleed from a blow to the head during a visitation on Feb. 6, according to court documents.

Holmes denied the allegations in a series of since-deleted tweets.

Beyond far-more-important issues of safety for Holmes’ son and both Richaun Holmes and Allexis Holmes presenting their cases in court, Holmes appeared to be a prime candidate to get traded this summer. Interested teams will certainly be monitoring this case.