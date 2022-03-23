Zion Williamson throws down monster dunk on Instagram (VIDEO). Which means… what?

By Mar 23, 2022, 1:17 AM EDT
Phoenix Suns v New Orleans Pelicans
Sean Gardner/Getty Images
Zion Williamson will not play a minute this season for the New Orleans Pelicans following foot surgery last offseason that has not healed as either Zion or the team had hoped.

Yet he posted this between-the-legs on an Instagram story Tuesday.

Let’s not pretend dunking in an empty gym is anything close to being physically ready to play in an NBA game. Zion still has his bounce, though.

So what should we take away from the video? A reminder that Zion is a freak athlete. Aside from that, not much.

This summer Zion is up for an extension of his rookie contract and the Pelicans find themselves in the same position the Philadelphia 76ers did in 2017 with Joel Embiid.

Embiid had played just 31 games through three seasons due to foot injuries, but in those 31 games he flashed the potential that has him in the MVP race this season (and last). Zion did that last season averaging 27 points and 7.8 rebounds a game on 61.1% shooting — he is as good an interior scorer as there is in the league right now. But he will have played 85 games through three seasons, missing all of the last one with a foot injury. The Pelicans are expected to offer a max contract extension, but will they want the injury caveats in the deal that Philly got with Embiid? (There are rumors of Zion trying to force his way out of New Orleans, but that becomes very messy; it’s too murky to dive into here.)

If nothing else, we know Zion can still be an Instagram star throwing down dunks. He’s always been good at that.

