Jimmy Butler immediately embraced Heat culture.

A culture honed the last 14 years by Miami coach Erik Spoelstra. A culture fortified even longer by Udonis Haslem.

But during the Heat’s 118-104 loss to the Warriors on Wednesday, Haslem and Spoelstra looked so irate with Butler, they were restrained by other Miami players during a stoppage.

NBC Sports Bay Area:

Jimmy Butler was HEATED in the Miami huddle after the Warriors went on a big run to start the second half pic.twitter.com/6waBmHlL1r — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 24, 2022

The dust-up occurred as Golden State blew open a tied game by opening the second half on a 19-0 run. However, Miami responded to re-take the lead before faltering.

Tempers sometimes flare among competitive people. It’s a long season. The first-place Heat are clearly doing plenty right. Their chemistry has appeared strong before tonight.

Usually, I’d point out that Haslem and Spoelstra not controlling their anger until away from cameras indicates an elevated frustration that shouldn’t be brushed off. But it’s tough to say with this group.

After all, when Haslem gave an impassioned speech during Game 2 of the 2020 NBA Finals, Butler said, “Maybe he should just start the game off cussing people out.”