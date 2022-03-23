Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Unvaccinated Kyrie Irving can already attend Nets homes games.

Soon, the star guard will actually play in them.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Sources: Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving will be cleared for home games as New York City will on Thursday change private sector vaccine mandate to allow exemption for athletes and entertainers in workplace. Unvaccinated Yankees and Mets players also now eligible for home games. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 23, 2022

Kyrie Irving is eligible to make his home debut at Barclays Center on Sunday vs. the Charlotte Hornets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. New NYC exemption for in-town athletes and performers will be effective immediately beginning Thursday. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 23, 2022

Despite calling the mandate unfair, New York Mayor Eric Adams insisted on following his own timeline for altering it. If the exemption is for only athletes and entertainers, hizzoner might have to answer for the unfairness of not allowing working-class New York to earn livelihoods if they choose to be unvaccinated. But the change comes just in time for the Nets, who were growing increasingly impatient.

Brooklyn gets Irving back for home games as postseason nears. He’s one of the league’s most talented players, and having him available about twice as often will be a massive boon. If they can integrate an ailing Ben Simmons, the Nets could really be onto something. Still, Kevin Durant and a full-time Irving make Brooklyn an especially dangerous low seed.

However, the Nets are on pace to face the Raptors in Toronto to open the play-in tournament. Irving remains ineligible to play in Canada.

Yet, even if losing a 7-8 play-in game, Brooklyn would still make the playoffs by winning at home against the 9-10 winner (currently projected to be Hornets vs. Hawks). Now, Irving is on track to play that potentially pivotal final play-in game – and home playoff games if the Nets get that far.