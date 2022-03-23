DeRozan after Bulls routed by Bucks: “We’ve got to get tired of getting our butt kicked”

The gap between a surging contender like the Bucks and the sliding and struggling Bulls could not have been more obvious Tuesday night. Milwaukee went on a 13-0 run early in the second quarter and took Chicago to the woodshed after that, winning handily 126-98 in a game the Bucks shot 61% as a team.

The Bulls have dropped 10-of-13 and are now 0-16 against the top three teams in each conference. They do not look like a contender, and after the game DeMar DeRozan was honest in his assessment of a Chicago team that looked like a threat earlier this season but does not anymore (via the Associated Press).

“At some point, we’ve got to get tired of getting our butt kicked like this and flip that switch of understanding, all right, enough is enough,” DeRozan said. “Now it’s time to turn it around and show that desperation.”

"At some point, we've got to get tired of getting our butt kicked like this and flip that switch of understanding, all right, enough is enough," DeRozan said. "Now it's time to turn it around and show that desperation."

The Bulls have looked like a young team, one not playing like they understand how much each possession matters come the playoffs.

“If we haven’t got it, we’re getting it now. Understanding what it’s going to be like, and even tougher come playoffs,” DeRozan said. “We’re going through it right now, what you call battle wounds, battle scars. We’re kind of taking them all on the chin right now. It’s going to show us what we’re made out of.”

The Bulls — who are still without Lonzo Ball — have seen their solid defense from earlier in the season slide, but over the couple of weeks it has been inconsistent offense that has been the bigger problem. No Bulls player is blameless. DeRozan, who averaged 34.2 points a game with a .630 true shooting percentage in February, has struggled some and is averaging 24.7 points per game in March with a .527 TS% (below the league average).

DeRozan may want these Bulls to flip the switch and get back to their winning ways, but can they?