Damian Jones tips in game-winner in Kings-Pacers (video)

Why did the Kings keep Damian Jones?

Because their big acquisition, Domantas Sabonis from the Pacers, wouldn’t play against his former team Wednesday. Because backup center Richaun Holmes wouldn’t play, either.

And because Jones, starting at center, would tip in the game-winner in Sacramento’s 110-109 victory.

NBC Sports California:

DAMIAN JONES WITH THE GO AHEAD SCORE 🙌 pic.twitter.com/jjq8oR1Z1M — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) March 24, 2022

Facing his former team, Indiana guard Tyrese Haliburton shot just 4-for-14 for 13 points but had 15 assists and three steals. The Pacers outscored the Kings by 10 with him on the court.

But with De'Aaron Fox out, Sacramento point guard Davion Mitchell (25 points and seven assists) led his team to a narrow victory thanks to Jones’ timely tip.