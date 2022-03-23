Damian Jones tips in game-winner in Kings-Pacers (video)

By Mar 23, 2022, 10:00 PM EDT
Damian Jones in Sacramento Kings v Indiana Pacers
Dylan Buell/Getty Images
0 Comments

Why did the Kings keep Damian Jones?

Because their big acquisition, Domantas Sabonis from the Pacers, wouldn’t play against his former team Wednesday. Because backup center Richaun Holmes wouldn’t play, either.

And because Jones, starting at center, would tip in the game-winner in Sacramento’s 110-109 victory.

NBC Sports California:

Facing his former team, Indiana guard Tyrese Haliburton shot just 4-for-14 for 13 points but had 15 assists and three steals. The Pacers outscored the Kings by 10 with him on the court.

But with De'Aaron Fox out, Sacramento point guard Davion Mitchell (25 points and seven assists) led his team to a narrow victory thanks to Jones’ timely tip.

