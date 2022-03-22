Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Draymond Green still wants his plausible deniability for tweeting “TD” and “MK” in 2019, seemingly conflating disgraced referee Tim Donaghy with current referee Marat Kogut and getting fined for it.

While waiting, Green has again gotten fined for an incident with Kogut.

Kogut ejected Green with two technical fouls during the Warriors’ loss to the Spurs on Sunday. NBC Sports Bay Area:

Here's the play that had Draymond originally upset with the referees. He was ejected shortly afterwards. pic.twitter.com/1IdvTvZDjB — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 21, 2022

Draymond has been ejected from tonight's game after receiving his second technical foul pic.twitter.com/knaYtpQCu3 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 21, 2022

NBA release:

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been fined $25,000 for directing profane language toward a game official, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations. Green received two technical fouls and was ejected with 6:50 remaining in the third quarter of the Warriors’ 110-108 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on March 20

Green definitely carried on for a while.

But whatever he said, the league deemed Julius Randle‘s comments to a referee Sunday worse.

Randle got into it with Rudy Gobert as the Knicks’ loss to the Jazz concluded:

But Randle’s words toward a referee drew the league’s ire.

NBA release:

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle has been fined $40,000 for directing hostile language toward a game official, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations. The incident occurred following the Knicks’ 108-93 loss to the Utah Jazz on March 20 at Madison Square Garden.

This is the fourth time Randle has been fined this season. His offenses:

Throwing the ball into the stands

Giving New York fans a thumbs down and telling them to “shut the f*** up”

Initiating a fight with Suns forward Cam Johnson

Directing hostile language toward a referee

The Knicks also got fined for not making Randle available to the media earlier in the year. Usually, that’s a player’s choice with the team accepting the cost.

What a miserable season for Randle.