Warriors’ Draymond Green, Knicks’ Julius Randle fined for language toward refs

By Mar 22, 2022, 9:00 PM EDT
Draymond Green and Marat Kogut in Warriors-Spurs
D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

Draymond Green still wants his plausible deniability for tweeting “TD” and “MK” in 2019, seemingly conflating disgraced referee Tim Donaghy with current referee Marat Kogut and getting fined for it.

While waiting, Green has again gotten fined for an incident with Kogut.

Kogut ejected Green with two technical fouls during the Warriors’ loss to the Spurs on Sunday. NBC Sports Bay Area:

NBA release:

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been fined $25,000 for directing profane language toward a game official, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations.

Green received two technical fouls and was ejected with 6:50 remaining in the third quarter of the Warriors’ 110-108 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on March 20

Green definitely carried on for a while.

But whatever he said, the league deemed Julius Randle‘s comments to a referee Sunday worse.

Randle got into it with Rudy Gobert as the Knicks’ loss to the Jazz concluded:

But Randle’s words toward a referee drew the league’s ire.

NBA release:

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle has been fined $40,000 for directing hostile language toward a game official, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations.

The incident occurred following the Knicks’ 108-93 loss to the Utah Jazz on March 20 at Madison Square Garden.

This is the fourth time Randle has been fined this season. His offenses:

The Knicks also got fined for not making Randle available to the media earlier in the year. Usually, that’s a player’s choice with the team accepting the cost.

What a miserable season for Randle.

More on the Knicks

Jamal Crawford Kia NBA Sixth Man Award
Three-time Sixth Man of the Year, Jamal Crawford retires
Kemba Walker in New York Knicks v Charlotte Hornets
Could Knicks guard Kemba Walker re-join Hornets?
Julius Randle #30 of the New York Knicks in action against Gary Payton II #0, Jonathan Kuminga #00 and Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors at Madison Square Garden
PBT Podcast: Overrated, underrated by stats