Report: Fan called Jusuf Nurkic’s mom ‘trash,’ late grandma ‘b****’ before Trail Blazers center threw phone

By Mar 22, 2022, 1:53 PM EDT
Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic got fined $40,000 for snatching and throwing a Pacers fan phone.

Why did Nurkic do that?

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Those comments are obviously over the line. The fan should be reprimanded for them.

But that doesn’t excuse Nurkic throwing the fan’s phone. The league can’t tolerate players escalating verbal altercations – no matter how abhorrent fans’ words – into physical altercations.

