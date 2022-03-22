Jusuf Nurkic fined $40K for snatching and throwing fan’s phone

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In 2018, Rodney Hood got fined $35,000 for knocking away a fan’s phone while walking by.

Apparently, Jusuf Nurkic getting in the face of a Pacers fan cost $5,000, because the Trail Blazers center’s phone-throwing incident drew a $40,000 fine.

NBA release:

Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic has been fined $40,000 for confronting a fan courtside and grabbing the fan’s cell phone and throwing it into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations. The incident occurred following the Trail Blazers’ 129-98 loss to the Indiana Pacers on March 20

Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley and Bucks guard George Hill also got fined for their fight (or was it Taurean Prince‘s and Serge Ibaka‘s fight?).

NBA release:

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley has been fined $20,000 and Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill has been fined $15,000 for their roles in an on-court altercation, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations. Following a free throw attempt, Minnesota’s Taurean Prince and Milwaukee’s Serge Ibaka became entangled while jockeying for rebounding position. Beverley entered and escalated the altercation by shoving Ibaka from behind. Hill then continued the altercation by shoving Beverley. The incident, for which Beverley and Hill each received a technical foul and were ejected, occurred with 2:11 remaining in the first quarter of the Timberwolves’ 138-119 victory over the Bucks on March 19

I’m a little surprised both players got more than just their ejections. But the league comes down especially hard on escalations.