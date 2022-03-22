Former Nets coach Tom Barrise dies at age 68

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The New Jersey Nets fired coach Lawrence Frank after an 0-16 start in 2009. But before general manager Kiki VanDeWeghe took over for the rest of the season, the Nets had Tom Barrise coach two games – the record-tying and record-setting losses for worst start to a season.

New Jersey putting those losses on Barrise’s record elicited sympathy for the interim interim coach.

It also made him one of 343 people ever to head-coach in the NBA – a significant distinction for someone who spent decades working in basketball.

New York Daily News:

Thibodeau opened his pre-game presser Friday with condolences for Tom Barrise, the longtime NBA scout and coach who died recently from cancer. He was 68.

“Just a great basketball guy,” Thibodeau said. “We worked together in Chicago. Just sad news.”

Those two losses with New Jersey stand as the only games of Barrise’s NBA head-coaching career. Afterward, he returned to being assistant for VanDeWeghe then Avery Johnson with the Nets.

He later worked as a Bulls scout when now-Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau was in Chicago.