Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns: “We feel we can beat anybody”

By Mar 21, 2022, 7:30 AM EDT
Milwaukee Bucks v Minnesota Timberwolves
David Berding/Getty Image
The Minnesota Timberwolves, 42-30 and will finish over .500 for only the second time in 17 seasons. They are heading to the playoffs — fivethirtyeight.com gives them a 94% chance to make it — and tonight (Monday), the Wolves start a series of games that will determine if they have to go through the play-in to reach the playoffs, or can skip the extra game thanks to a top-six seed. Minnesota sits as the No. 7 seed currently but:

Minnesota is healthy and on a roll, having won 10-of-11 entering tonight, and over those 11 games Minnesota has a +17.2 net rating with the best offense and the best defense in the league. No wonder Karl-Anthony Towns is feeling confident, via Dane Moore of Blue Wire Pods.

Fueling that confidence is the team’s defense. Minnesota is 11th in defensive rating, a solid number and far ahead of where they were expected to finish. Chris Finch was brought in as an offensive-minded coach, but Towns credits him for the team’s defensive play.

All of this has Minnesota fans buzzing — their arena has been loud and energized of late. They believe what Towns believes, that this team can beat anyone. After years of watching struggling teams in Timberwolves jerseys, the fans are flocking to see a winner playing with swagger.

