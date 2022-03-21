Three-time Sixth Man of the Year, Jamal Crawford retires

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jamal Crawford scored 50 points in a game for the Bulls at age 24. Crawford scored 50 points in a game for the Suns at age 39. Between, he scored 50 points in games for the Knicks and Warriors.

Crawford got buckets wherever he went.

And the three-time Sixth Man of the Year went plenty of places in a 20-year career that has apparently ended.

Crawford:

“ Goodbye to the game, all the spoils the adrenaline rush.” Thank you basketball, I owe you everything …..✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/PpKYjoqz9p — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) March 21, 2022

Crawford’s three Sixth Man of the Years are tied with Lou Williams for the most.

The No. 8 pick in the 2000 NBA Draft, Crawford became a starter with Chicago then started in New York and Golden State. He then won Sixth Man of the Year with the Hawks then really settled into a microwave-bench-scoring role, winning the award twice more with the Clippers.

In all, Crawford played for nine teams: Bulls, Knicks, Warriors, Hawks, Trail Blazers, Clippers, Timberwolves, Suns and Nets. His 20 NBA seasons are the most ever by someone who was never an All-Star.

Crawford spent a good portion of his career as a respected veteran in the locker room. His model conditioning kept him in the league so long – and gave younger teammates something emulate. Fellow players revered his ability to bury difficult shots.

He played only one game in 2019-20 (with Brooklyn in the bubble). Despite wanting to return, he played neither last season nor this season. Now 42, Crawford is acknowledging the conclusion of his decorated career.