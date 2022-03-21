Three-time Sixth Man of the Year, Jamal Crawford retires

Jamal Crawford scored 50 points in a game for the Bulls at age 24. Crawford scored 50 points in a game for the Suns at age 39. Between, he scored 50 points in games for the Knicks and Warriors.
Crawford got buckets wherever he went.
And the three-time Sixth Man of the Year went plenty of places in a 20-year career that has apparently ended.
Crawford:
“ Goodbye to the game, all the spoils the adrenaline rush.”
Thank you basketball, I owe you everything …..✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/PpKYjoqz9p
— 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) March 21, 2022
Crawford’s three Sixth Man of the Years are tied with Lou Williams for the most.
The No. 8 pick in the 2000 NBA Draft, Crawford became a starter with Chicago then started in New York and Golden State. He then won Sixth Man of the Year with the Hawks then really settled into a microwave-bench-scoring role, winning the award twice more with the Clippers.
In all, Crawford played for nine teams: Bulls, Knicks, Warriors, Hawks, Trail Blazers, Clippers, Timberwolves, Suns and Nets. His 20 NBA seasons are the most ever by someone who was never an All-Star.
Crawford spent a good portion of his career as a respected veteran in the locker room. His model conditioning kept him in the league so long – and gave younger teammates something emulate. Fellow players revered his ability to bury difficult shots.
He played only one game in 2019-20 (with Brooklyn in the bubble). Despite wanting to return, he played neither last season nor this season. Now 42, Crawford is acknowledging the conclusion of his decorated career.