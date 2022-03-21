Report: Hornets to sign Isaiah Thomas for remainder of season

Mar 21, 2022
Isaiah Thomas has had a winding road through the NBA recently — nine teams in six years (Celtics, Cavaliers, Lakers, Nuggets, Wizards, Pelicans, Lakers, Mavericks, now the Hornets) — may have found a home. At least for the rest of this season.

The Charlotte Hornets will sign Thomas for the remainder of the season, a story broken by Shams Charania of The Athletic and confirmed by Rod Boone of the Charlotte Observer. Thomas had been on a couple of 10-day contracts, which expired Monday.

Thomas has averaged 9 points a game in 13.5 minutes a night off the bench for Charlotte and is shooting 45.5% from 3. It’s a small sample size, but this is the best stretch of basketball Thomas has played in years, maybe since his pre-injury days in Boston.

Always a fan favorite, the 5’9″ Thomas plays with his heart on his sleeve. He led the Celtics to the playoffs before his career was thrown off track by injuries — specifically a hip injury —just as he was about to get a big payday.

At age 33 and with some inefficient stops before Charlotte, it’s up for debate whether the Hornets will bring him back next season. However, since signing with the Hornets he has played well and reportedly been a locker room leader. It’s a good pickup by the Hornets the rest of the way.

