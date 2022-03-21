LeBron James does former teammate Kevin Love wrong with dunk (VIDEO)

By Mar 21, 2022, 9:08 PM EDT
0 Comments

LeBron James and Kevin Love won a title together. LeBron wanted Love on his Cavaliers for that reason — they have a bond.

LeBron did his old friend Love wrong with this dunk.

That. Was. Nasty.

LeBron is having another 30+ point game back in Cleveland, trying to get the Lakers a needed win to help them hold on to the last play-in spot in the West. Cleveland could use this win to stay up on Toronto and avoid falling into the play-in.

