LeBron James does former teammate Kevin Love wrong with dunk (VIDEO)

LeBron James and Kevin Love won a title together. LeBron wanted Love on his Cavaliers for that reason — they have a bond.

LeBron did his old friend Love wrong with this dunk.

LEBRON SOARS FOR THE JAM 😤 pic.twitter.com/C3mURr5JoE — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 22, 2022

That. Was. Nasty.

LeBron is having another 30+ point game back in Cleveland, trying to get the Lakers a needed win to help them hold on to the last play-in spot in the West. Cleveland could use this win to stay up on Toronto and avoid falling into the play-in.