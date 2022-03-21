Kings: Richaun Holmes to miss rest of season for personal reasons

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Kings demoted Richaun Holmes from starting center when they traded for Domantas Sabonis.

Now, Sacramento will be without Holmes entirely.

Kings release:

Sacramento Kings forward Richaun Holmes will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 NBA season for personal reasons, according to General Manager Monte McNair. “Richaun is a core member of our team, who is very important to our success,” said McNair. “We fully support Rich and look forward to seeing him back on the court for the 2022-23 NBA season.” “I would like to thank everyone for their support during these difficult times,” said Holmes. “I love this team, I love my teammates and I look forward to returning next year.”

Hopefully, everything is alright with Holmes.

Sacramento (25-48, six games and three teams out of postseason position) is headed for the lottery. At this point, tanking usually takes over, anyway.

With Sabonis prioritized, Holmes looks like a prime trade candidate for the offseason. Holmes’ energy, rebounding and finishing would likely provide more value elsewhere. Despite the Kings calling him a forward, Holmes is a center who doesn’t fit well with Sabonis. However, interested teams will want to assess Holmes’ absence and his availability going forward.