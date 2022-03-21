Blazers’ Jusuf Nurkic confronts fan, throws his phone after game (VIDEO)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Pacers put on a show in blowing out the Trail Blazers Sunday in Indiana. Jusuf Nurkic could do nothing about it, the Portland center remains in street clothes recovering from plantar fasciitis in his left foot.

After the game ended, Nurkic crossed the court to confront a Pacers’ fan, taking the fan’s phone and tossing it away.

We don’t know what sparked Nurkick. Because he didn’t play, he was not required to address the media (there are some online reports the fan had been chirping at Nurkic all game, but that is speculation). We also do not know what was said when Nurkic went over there, other than after he throws the phone the fan appears to say, “Why did you throw my phone?” Nurkic doesn’t say a word, a security guard steps in, and Nurkic walks away.

You can be sure the NBA investigates this, and Nurkic likely pays a fine.

Fans have been more aggressive and willing to cross the line with players this season, or maybe it’s just players pushing back on bad behavior that has long come from a few fans. Earlier this season, LeBron James had a fan in Indiana ejected for crossing the line with comments. A fan in Phoenix was ejected after he pushed Rajon Rondo’s hand away. A fan in Philadelphia was removed after calling Carmelo Anthony “boy.” And the list goes on. We don’t know what happened in the Nurkic incident, but if a fan starts something a player has a right to stand and push back.