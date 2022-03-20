Watch Pacers put on a show while blowing out Trail Blazers

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It was a feel-good game for the Pacers all around.

Oshae Brissett scored a team-high 24 points with nine rebounds. Justin Anderson got moved into the starting lineup and scored 18. There were 17 points apiece from Jalen Smith and Terry Taylor.

But this was the highlight of the day.

PACERS WENT SHOWTIME ON THE FAST BREAK 😤 pic.twitter.com/3vJSXmBDba — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 20, 2022

The Pacers enjoyed this laugher.

We’ll see if Indiana’s energy carries over to the showdown with their former teammates Domantas Sabonis and the Kings on Wednesday.