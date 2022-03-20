Watch Pacers put on a show while blowing out Trail Blazers

By Mar 20, 2022, 7:00 PM EDT
0 Comments

It was a feel-good game for the Pacers all around.

Oshae Brissett scored a team-high 24 points with nine rebounds. Justin Anderson got moved into the starting lineup and scored 18. There were 17 points apiece from Jalen Smith and Terry Taylor.

But this was the highlight of the day.

The Pacers enjoyed this laugher.

We’ll see if Indiana’s energy carries over to the showdown with their former teammates Domantas Sabonis and the Kings on Wednesday.

Check out more on the Pacers

Los Angeles Lakers v Phoenix Suns
NBA Power Rankings: Suns, Heat remain on top, put Grizzlies as contenders,...
Jalen Smith in Cleveland Cavaliers v Indiana Pacers
Jalen Smith absolves Pacers coaches for foul: ‘I ain’t going...
Brooklyn Nets v Boston Celtics
NBA Power Rankings: Suns hang on to top spot but Celtics, 76ers gaining