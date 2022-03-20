Patrick Williams will make return to Bulls lineup Monday vs. Raptors

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The last time Patrick Williams was on an NBA court you were still throwing together your Halloween costume. Monday, he is back.

Out since Oct. 28 when he tore ligaments in his wrist that required surgery to repair, Williams is set to make his return Monday when the Bulls take on the Raptors, something the team confirmed on Sunday reports NBC Sports Chicago. Williams just finished a two-game rehab stint in the G-League with the Windy City Bulls.

Williams will come off the bench and be on a minutes limit to start, competing with Derrick Jones Jr. for run as the backup four. He can provide some depth and defense for a team trying to break out of a slump — they have lost 8-of-10 — and avoid falling into the play-in tournament.

This was supposed to be a season of development — and hopefully a leap forward — for Williams, the No. 4 pick in last year’s draft and the youngest player on the Bulls’ roster. The Bulls see him as part of the core for the franchise in the coming years with Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball and others. Williams brings a combination of athleticism and defense to the lineup.

The good news for Bulls fans is less about this season and more that he will be healthy for an offseason of work to come back better next season.