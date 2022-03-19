Watch Patrick Beverley, George Hill get ejected after confrontation in Bucks vs. Timberwolves

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It started with a standard bit of NBA pushing for rebound position, which got a little heated and escalated to jawing between the Bucks Serge Ibaka and Minnesota’s Taurean Prince.

Then Patrick Beverley entered the picture and that escalated quickly. I mean, that really got out of hand fast.

Ibaka & Prince get face to face after fighting for rebound position, Beverly comes in and pushes Ibaka then gets shoved by Hill, refs separate everyone quickly pic.twitter.com/gvPfdN88iX — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) March 19, 2022

This ended with Beverley getting ejected — and he could see a suspension (there is a history) or at least a heavy fine for his rule — as was Geoge Hill from the Bucks. Serge Ibaka got a technical for wanting to re-engage with Beverley.

Minnesota pulled away in the third quarter on to win handily, 138-119, behind 25 each from Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards. Milwaukee was without Giannis Antetokounmpo, who sat due to a sore knee.