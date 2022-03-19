Watch LeBron James pass Karl Malone for second on NBA all-time scoring list

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LeBron James has a complete game — elite passer, six-time All-Defensive Team member, strong rebounder — but make no mistake, the man can get you points. Lots of points. Like 36,929 of them.

LeBron passed Karl-Malone for second on the NBA all-time regular season scoring list Saturday night with a layup that gave him 36,929 points for his career.

LEBRON MOVES TO SECOND ALL-TIME IN REGULAR SEASON SCORING 😤 pic.twitter.com/jbT5zBC1l5 — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 20, 2022

When it was announced in the arena, the Washington crowd gave LeBron a standing ovation.

LeBron James moves to number 2 on the NBA all-time regular season scoring list. pic.twitter.com/4XJNlHBcfu — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 20, 2022

The only man ahead of him on the scoring list is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387) and LeBron is targeting that record, something that would be a serious addition to his GOAT resume. At his current scoring pace, LeBron should pass Kareem either late next season or in the first part of the 2023-24 season.

LeBron is already the leader in points scored, playoffs and regular season combined.

LeBron James Career Ranks

Points (2nd)

Assists (7th)

Rebounds (39th) Those ranks combine to 48, the lowest combined ranks in points, rebounds and assists in NBA history. He passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who is at 49 (1st in points, 3rd in rebounds and 45th in assists). — Matt Williams (@StatsWilliams) March 20, 2022

Savor watching LeBron play while you can, there will not be another like him.