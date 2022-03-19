Watch LeBron James pass Karl Malone for second on NBA all-time scoring list

By Mar 19, 2022, 9:32 PM EDT
0 Comments

LeBron James has a complete game — elite passer, six-time All-Defensive Team member, strong rebounder — but make no mistake, the man can get you points. Lots of points. Like 36,929 of them.

LeBron passed Karl-Malone for second on the NBA all-time regular season scoring list Saturday night with a layup that gave him 36,929 points for his career.

When it was announced in the arena, the Washington crowd gave LeBron a standing ovation.

 

The only man ahead of him on the scoring list is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387) and LeBron is targeting that record, something that would be a serious addition to his GOAT resume. At his current scoring pace, LeBron should pass Kareem either late next season or in the first part of the 2023-24 season.

LeBron is already the leader in points scored, playoffs and regular season combined.

Savor watching LeBron play while you can, there will not be another like him.

Check out more on the Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers v Toronto Raptors
Westbrook triple-double, LeBron dominating late lead Lakers past Raptors...
Julius Randle #30 of the New York Knicks in action against Gary Payton II #0, Jonathan Kuminga #00 and Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors at Madison Square Garden
PBT Podcast: Overrated, underrated by stats
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving at Brooklyn Nets v Orlando Magic
NBA in 50-point flurry unseen in decades