Watch Evan Mobley and-1 seal win for Cavaliers over Nuggets

Lauri Markkanen put the Cavaliers up three when he drilled one from beyond the arc with “29 seconds left in overtime. Nikola Jokic made it a one-point game four seconds later with a bucket in the paint.

Rookie Evan Mobley secured the Cavaliers’ win with an and-1 dunk over Aaron Gordon.

Evan Mobley secures the win for the @cavs with a clutch and-1 bucket! He finishes with 27 PTS & 11 REB pic.twitter.com/rgPd6gACWG — NBA (@NBA) March 19, 2022

Mobley dominated overtime, scoring nine of his 27 in the extra frame, plus he pulled down 11 rebounds. He didn’t look like a rookie, but then again he hasn’t looked like one all season long.

Markkanen scored 31 for the Cavaliers, and Darius Garland added 25 points and 14 assists. Jokic led the way for the Nuggets with 32 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

It just wasn’t enough.