Luka Doncic singing song to himself when frustrated so he doesn’t argue with referees

By Mar 19, 2022, 4:30 PM EDT
0 Comments

Luka Doncic already has the reputation as one of the biggest complainers in the league, arguing seemingly every non-call with officials, letting it impact his getting back on defense. Jason Kidd called him out on it. It is not a good look.

Doncic agreed it has to stop and said on the J.J. Redick on the Old Man and the Three podcast he is done with arguing with referees.

The trick? Doncic has been singing an old Slovenian or other songs to himself; it helps him focus elsewhere and move on (hat tip Tim MacMahon).

“It’s’ a funny thing, I just start singing a song in my head. One of my favorite songs I pick and just start singing.”

Will it work long term? Let’s see what happens in the intense cauldron of the playoffs. But the first step to fixing a problem is admitting you have one.

Also, as a side note, if you’re not subscribing and listening to The Old Man and the Three podcast you are doing it wrong. One of the best hoops podcasts out there, if not the best. Great guests (like Doncic, Alex Caruso, and Chris Paul recently), and Redick is able to get the players to let their guard down and be honest. Redick is fantastic at this and the pod is simply must listen.

Check out more on the red hot Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks Introduce New Players - Press Conference
Mavericks respond, say Nelson lawsuit part of “lengthy scheme to extort”...
Donnie Nelson and Mavericks owner Mark Cuban
Former Mavericks GM Donnie Nelson alleges he was fired for reporting sexual...
Los Angeles Lakers v Minnesota Timberwolves
Three Things to Know: Timberwolves latest team to enjoy rubbing salt in Lakers’...