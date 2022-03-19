Luka Doncic singing song to himself when frustrated so he doesn’t argue with referees

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Luka Doncic already has the reputation as one of the biggest complainers in the league, arguing seemingly every non-call with officials, letting it impact his getting back on defense. Jason Kidd called him out on it. It is not a good look.

Doncic agreed it has to stop and said on the J.J. Redick on the Old Man and the Three podcast he is done with arguing with referees.

Luka admits the way he goes at officials is 'a really bad look' and swears he's done doing it. pic.twitter.com/X7hTggvqVP — TheOldMan&TheThree (@OldManAndThree) March 18, 2022

The trick? Doncic has been singing an old Slovenian or other songs to himself; it helps him focus elsewhere and move on (hat tip Tim MacMahon).

“It’s’ a funny thing, I just start singing a song in my head. One of my favorite songs I pick and just start singing.”

Will it work long term? Let’s see what happens in the intense cauldron of the playoffs. But the first step to fixing a problem is admitting you have one.

Also, as a side note, if you’re not subscribing and listening to The Old Man and the Three podcast you are doing it wrong. One of the best hoops podcasts out there, if not the best. Great guests (like Doncic, Alex Caruso, and Chris Paul recently), and Redick is able to get the players to let their guard down and be honest. Redick is fantastic at this and the pod is simply must listen.