Warriors: Stephen Curry out at least two weeks with foot injury

There was reportedly optimism Warriors star Stephen Curry would return for the playoffs, but there was still more to assess after he injured his foot Wednesday.

Well, Golden State’s timeline allows Curry room to return by the playoffs.

Warriors:

Stephen Curry, who exited Wednesday’s game vs. Boston with 4:09 remaining in the second quarter due to a left foot injury, underwent an MRI on Wednesday night. The MRI indicated that Curry suffered a sprained left foot ligament. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks. pic.twitter.com/ltCdknoGb8 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 18, 2022

The playoffs begin in four weeks.

Golden State has championship upside with Curry. But his special shooting is essential. His recovery will define the Warriors as a title contender.

The good news: Curry has already developed strong chemistry with most of his teammates. Once he gets healthy and conditioned, he should hit the ground running upon his return.

Golden State (47-23) is third in the Western Conference, one game behind the Grizzlies (48-22). So, Curry’s absence could mean facing Memphis in a potential second-round series without home-court advantage. But Draymond Green isn’t worried about seeding. He guaranteed a championship, regardless. (Up 3.5 games on the fourth-place Jazz, the Warriors probably won’t slip from the No. 2 or 3 seed.)

This absence could also cost Curry All-NBA first team as he competes with Ja Morant and Chris Paul (and maybe DeMar DeRozan and Jimmy Butler if they’re considered guards by enough voters).