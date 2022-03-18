Kevin Durant fined $25,000 for telling fan to “shut the f*** up”

By Mar 18, 2022, 7:00 PM EDT
Dallas Mavericks v Brooklyn Nets
Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
The NBA doesn’t like the idea of its biggest stars cursing at fans courtside.

However, if that fan starts something, should the NBA police how Kevin Durant (or any player) responds?

Of course the league thinks it should police everything. There was little question a fine going to come in when a fan with a camera phone recording — “Let’s see if I can get Durant to respond then I’ll post it, I will get so many likes!” — told Durant he needed to take over the game against the Mavericks Wednesday night. Durant responded by telling said fan to “shut the f*** up.” Here’s the video, but it’s NSFW due to the language.

The NBA Friday fined Durant $25,000 for “directing obscene language toward a fan.”

Durant knew he would get fined.

There are people sitting courtside, phones recording, trying to get a reaction from players. The league should not come down on players for responding, and arena security should be all over these people just trying to get a response from a player to boost their social media.

