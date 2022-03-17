Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Will Newton for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Nicknamed the “Jewish Jordan,” Tamir Goodman never made the NBA.

But for anyone fascinated with an Orthodox Jew making the league, there’s a new hope: Yeshiva’s Ryan Turell, who leads the NCAA in points per game (27.1).

Jonathan Givony of ESPN:

Yeshiva University’s Ryan Turell will forgo his final year of college eligibility and enter the 2022 NBA draft, he told ESPN. “My full intention is to play professional basketball next year,” Turell said.

Turell is generally expected to go undrafted, though it’s not impossible he works his way into the second round. This is a bigger story because of his unusual background – not only his religion but even playing for a Jewish college.

There’s precedent for a 6-foot-7 shooter to go from Division III to the NBA. But Duncan Robinson at least transferred to Michigan first (and still went undrafted before clicking with the Heat). The increased competition, significant for any draft prospect, will be immense for Turell.